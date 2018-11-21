The Prince Albert Raiders are inching closer to the record books.

The Raiders notched their 14th straight victory Tuesday night by beating the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1. The victory puts them one win shy of tying a team record for longest winning streak, when they won 15 straight 32 years ago.

In the 1985-86 season the Raiders won 15 straight games and finished second overall in the WHL standings with 52 wins, 17 losses and 3 ties.

The longest winning streak in a single WHL regular season is 22 games, set by the Estevan Bruins in 1967.

The Raiders are the number one team in the Canadian Hockey League this season with a record of 21-1.

The team’s next game is Friday night in Medicine Hat.