'QAnon queen' wears no clothes, Sask. village resident says
After venting frustrations with a cult-like group camped out in their community since September, some residents of Richmound left a meeting with RCMP on Tuesday determined to carry on with their lives.
RCMP set up a mobile detachment in the remote village on Saturday, after receiving complaints including violent threats allegedly connected to supporters of Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada.”
Didulo is the leader of a fringe conspiracy group with a history of violent rhetoric who used the app Telegram to communicate with her followers and raise money.
Didulo and her inner circle have been camped at the now-privately owned village school for nearly a month, after being forced out of Kamsack by local residents and First Nations.
At a town hall meeting held by RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, residents pressed division commander Tyler Bates on what police were doing to guarantee their safety, as many complained Didulo’s supporters filmed them while out in public and followed them around.
After residents staged a public protest against the group in late September, the village office received a number of “cease and desist” letters, allegedly from Didulo’s supporters, threatening those who opposed them that they could be found guilty of treason and subjected to public execution.
“You’re not guaranteeing our safety at all,” one resident complained.
RCMP speaks to residents in Richmound, Sask. about a 'QAnon' group that is staying in a private property in the community that was formerly a school. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews)
Bates told CTV News RCMP officers were actively investigating the alleged threats, but he did not believe there was any imminent risk to the public.
“As Canadians we all have rights to speech, we have rights to freedom of movement and freedom of association. I understand that there’s emotions that are high on both sides, and certainly we did hear expressed that there’s some residents that just want these people gone. Certainly I can appreciate their perspective,” he said.
“All that said, we need to make sure that the Charter of Rights is respected for all citizens, inclusive of the Didulo group.”
The foremost concern in setting up the mobile detachment was to de-escalate tensions in the community, said Bates.
“I was hopeful that our arrival would alleviate some of that angst.”
As residents gathered in the town hall, two police officers sat positioned in their vehicles on either side of the school where Didulo’s group is camped out.
The mobile detachment is staffed 24/7, according to RCMP, a heavy sustained police presence for a village of 118.
CTV News has contacted the school property owner Rick Manz by phone but he declined to speak on the record.
Bates said officers are working to close the ongoing investigations in the village, including establishing whether the threatening letters were “criminal in nature.”
He says the mobile detachment is not an “atypical” response for Mounties working in regions with no nearby detachment.
Near the end of the meeting, Richmound resident Jody Smith got a round of applause when he stood up to say he wasn’t going to let the group disrupt his life.
Smith said he would still be taking his grandchild door-to-door for Halloween and wouldn’t be shutting himself inside like others have.
“I’m hopin’ this comes to a peaceful end,” said Smith.
“I’m old enough that all the cults that showed up in the 70s and that, they’re not around anymore. The things they believe in just don’t happen, and after a while it just kind of fades away and they disappear.”
Richmound is about 445 kilometres west of Regina.
-With files from Kayleen Sawatzky and Garreth Dillistone
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Then and now in photos: New satellite imagery from Gaza City shows buildings destroyed
Maxar Technologies, an American space and technology firm, released new photos Tuesday of the on-going destruction in the Gaza Strip
Ontario MPP apologizes after Israel-Gaza comment sparks calls for resignation
An Ontario NDP MPP whose statement on the Israel-Gaza war garnered condemnation from Jewish groups and calls for her resignation by Premier Doug Ford has apologized.
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
Rare birdwing butterflies star in U.S. federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects
Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss.
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
Ottawa extending amnesty for 'assault-style' firearms again, until October 2025
The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Regina
-
Protesters gather by the hundreds as Sask. government continues plan to make 'Parents Bill of Rights' law
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Tuesday to protest the government's plan to invoke the notwithstanding clause and legislate its parental consent policy.
-
'QAnon queen' wears no clothes, Sask. village resident says
After venting frustrations with a cult-like group camped out in their community since September, some residents of Richmound left a meeting with RCMP on Tuesday determined to carry on with their lives.
-
Minor injuries reported after single vehicle collision on Regina's Ring Road
Regina police say a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road Tuesday morning resulted in no significant road closures and just minor injuries.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP track man on dirt bike, find drugs in backpack in Portage la Prairie
A warrant has been issued for a Portage la Prairie man after drugs were found in an abandoned backpack he allegedly dropped while running from police on a dirt bike.
-
Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader: chair
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.
-
Second suspect arrested in Winnipeg homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 46-year-old man last month.
Calgary
-
Public asked to avoid Eden Valley First Nation due to ongoing police operation
Turner Valley RCMP is asking the public to stay away from the Eden Valley First Nation due to a police operation.
-
4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate
Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.
-
Alberta MP accuses Danielle Smith of 'baseless,' 'ludicrous' statements on electricity
The fuse is lit for fireworks in Ottawa next week with a Liberal member of Parliament accusing Alberta's premier of making false claims.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters on scene at fire at empty building north of downtown
Fire broke out at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Wednesday.
-
Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth next year, except for 'key games'
A few days after being officially eliminated from the playoffs for the second straight year, the Edmonton Elks announced fewer seats will be for sale in 2024.
-
Death of woman in west Edmonton apartment under investigation
A woman is dead after a "weapons complaint" at a west Edmonton apartment building on Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
What you need to know about the RCMP investigation of the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Here's what you need to know about a RCMP investigation into the Ontario government's decision to develop parts of the Greenbelt.
-
Group of Ontario drivers protesting 'mass termination' from U.S.-Canada delivery company months after forming union
For nearly two weeks, a group of more than 20 former delivery drivers have been protesting what they call a “mass termination” executed by their employer just months after the workers had certified with a local union.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
-
Suspect charged in connection with Kemptville, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has ruled that local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.
Vancouver
-
'He was a true hero': Friends of Canadian killed in Israel share story of his last moments
The Vancouver man killed in Israel while attending a music festival is being remembered for being a hero until his last moments.
-
'Bold action' coming on housing, Vancouver mayor says
Vancouver's mayor says he is making "bold moves" to tackle the housing crisis in the city, where homelessness is rising and rents and home prices remain sky-high.
-
Fire on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferry allegedly started by 16-year-old
A 16-year-old boy is accused of starting a fire in the washroom of a BC Ferries vessel Tuesday night.
Montreal
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players plead guilty to sex assault
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
Colwood awards $5.1M contract for Galloping Goose overpass
The City of Colwood has awarded a $5.1-million contract to design and build a long-awaited overpass connecting the Galloping Goose Regional Trail across the Island Highway.
-
Multiple vehicles damaged, witness bear-sprayed in Langford
Mounties in Langford are searching for suspects after nine vehicles were allegedly damaged in an act of vandalism early Monday morning.
-
Fire on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferry allegedly started by 16-year-old
A 16-year-old boy is accused of starting a fire in the washroom of a BC Ferries vessel Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP cancel Alert Ready, still searching for armed suspect north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Man charged after liquor store employee sexually assaulted: N.S. RCMP
RCMP say they have charged a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Shelburne, N.S., last month.
-
‘He was a proud Islander’: Former P.E.I. Premier James Lee passes away
Premier Dennis King released a statement on Wednesday regarding the death of James Lee, who served as the premier of P.E.I. from 1981 to 1986.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours
Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.
-
Tutti Frutti restaurants closing in Sudbury later this month
Sudbury, which was home to the first Tutti Frutti franchise location outside of Quebec in 2008, is losing both its franchises as one owner retires and the other takes a new direction.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
London
-
Indigenous Hip tribute band, The Poets, to headline Imagine Build fundraiser concert
A campaign to build accessible homes on the Oneida Nation of the Thames is getting set for its marquee fundraising event.
-
London men facing charges after allegedly pepper spraying woman
Two London men have been charged with assault after allegedly pepper spraying a woman who was looking for her missing cellphone.
-
Another strategy emerges to combat homelessness in London
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is partnering with London Cares Homeless Response Services (London Cares) to help combat the city’s growing homelessness crisis.