Province to bring more nurse practitioners to rural Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that it’s exceeding its initial goal by offering 27 new permanent nurse practitioners (NP) in rural and remote areas.

Applications for the new positions are open and will be accepted until Monday.

The province says $4.5 million was set aside in this year's budget for the positions which aims to help rural areas that are struggling with a doctor shortage.

"Nurse Practitioners play a vital role in the Saskatchewan health care system, and adding positions in rural and remote areas will help residents find the care they need closer to home," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said.

"We look forward to seeing more Nurse Practitioners providing quality care in Saskatchewan communities."

In March, the provincial government announced plans to hire 25 new NPs and fund the province's first nurse practitioner-led clinic, as a pilot project.

Nurse practitioners work with a primary care team and can provide many of the services family doctors provide including advanced assessments, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic illness.

They can order diagnostic tests, prescribe medications can perform some medical procedures, and provide referrals to specialists. Prince Albert, North Battleford, Outlook, Biggar, and Wilkie are among the communities that can expect nurse practitioner service as part of this initiative.

According to a report from The Canadian Institute for Health Information published earlier this year, more doctors and nurses are leaving the province.

According to the report, there were 1,760 rural and remote registered nurses in 2022, compared to 2,234 in 2018, the year Scott Moe took office as Premier.

Rural and Remote Healthcare Critic Jared Clarke said a decrease of 474 rural and remote registered nurses in Saskatchewan since 2018 is largely due to the province's unwillingness to listen to healthcare workers in these local communities.

"Above all else, this government should be listening to local leaders. Those are who know what's best for their communities and deserve a seat at the table," he said.

Health Critic Vicki Mowat says the province's recruitment and retention track record of doctors hasn't been successful either. Mowat said the P.A. Parkland Health Region, the Sun Country Health Region, and the Kelsey Trail Health Region have all seen a decrease in doctors since 2018. The province lost 35 physicians of all types in 2022 to other Canadian provinces.

