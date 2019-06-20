

CTV Saskatoon





The highways ministry plans to issue tenders for more than $50 million worth of highway improvement and safety projects in the next several weeks.

The 11 projects include more than 110 kilometres in resurfacing, grading and paving, spot improvements, two bridge replacements or rehabilitations, and 21 culvert installations, according to a news release.

Projects include:

Highway 1 bridge replacement over the CPR near Swift Current

Highway 1 intersection improvements including grading, paving and new ramps at Kalium access road

Highway 6 resurfacing near Southey

Highway 7 resurfacing west of Delisle

Highway 39 resurfacing near Milestone

Highway 47 resurfacing south of Estevan

The start dates will depend on when the tender is awarded, contractor availability and weather, the province says.