Province kicks off $50 million construction season
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 12:07PM CST
The highways ministry plans to issue tenders for more than $50 million worth of highway improvement and safety projects in the next several weeks.
The 11 projects include more than 110 kilometres in resurfacing, grading and paving, spot improvements, two bridge replacements or rehabilitations, and 21 culvert installations, according to a news release.
Projects include:
- Highway 1 bridge replacement over the CPR near Swift Current
- Highway 1 intersection improvements including grading, paving and new ramps at Kalium access road
- Highway 6 resurfacing near Southey
- Highway 7 resurfacing west of Delisle
- Highway 39 resurfacing near Milestone
- Highway 47 resurfacing south of Estevan
The start dates will depend on when the tender is awarded, contractor availability and weather, the province says.