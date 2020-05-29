SASKATOON -- The provincial government plans to spend $1.5 million on "improvements" at 15 community airports in Saskatchewan.

The money will be used for repair work such as sealing cracks and for larger projects like runway rehabilitation or construction.

According to a news release, the money will go towards the following projects.

• Esterhazy – $5,883 – runway and apron repairs

• Humboldt – $12,500 – relocating power lines

• Kindersley – $9,000 – crack filling runway and apron, surface repairs to taxiway

• Leader – $36,172.50 – crack repair and slurry seal

• Maidstone – $5,926.17 – crack seal runway, taxiway and apron

• Maple Creek - $43,965 – runway sealing

• Melfort – $275,000 – full rehabilitation of apron

• Moosomin – $275,000 – Phase 2 of runway construction

• North Battleford – $135,000 – final phase of resurfacing main runway

• Prince Albert – $241,500 – taxiway F edge lighting, pull-pits, and information sign, taxiway B installation of storm sewer and catch basins

• Rockglen – $5,000 – bring airport back into service

• Swift Current – $275,000 – paint markings, major rehabilitation of asphalt surfaces

• Unity – $88,450 – runway resurfacing

• Weyburn – $72,500 – full rehabilitation of main runway

• Wynyard – $45,000 – repair cracks, slurry seal and paint markings

“Community and regional airports contribute to our economy by supporting vital public services like Saskatchewan’s Air Ambulance, law enforcement and fire suppression,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in the release.