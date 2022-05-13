Province and NAHC unveil affordable housing project after COVID delays

The National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) and the province held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Saskatoon on Friday to celebrate affordable housing offered for mental, intellectual and cognitive disabled people.

The celebration had previously been delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 14 units are being offered in two locations in Saskatoon, which will house 19 people.

The units are opening in Willowgrove and Aspen Ridge.

The Willowgrove project was completed in 2020 and has already filled up while the Aspen Ridge project is still under construction.

In total, the provincial and the federal governments are providing $460,000 for the project.

The minimum payment for the homes $465 monthly.

“Many of the individuals don’t have the same opportunities to be in communities like this. Often times it might be group home, or different living accommodations where there is not as much choice,” said NAHC CEO Tyler Mathies. “So by having this mixed development where we can have a few units designated is a game changer for people.”

The two entities are also celebrating a Plainview townhome project in Regina, which has finished completion.