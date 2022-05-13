Province and NAHC unveil affordable housing project after COVID delays

The National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) and the province held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate affordable housing offered for mental, intellectual and cognitive disabled people in Saskatoon on Friday. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News) The National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) and the province held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate affordable housing offered for mental, intellectual and cognitive disabled people in Saskatoon on Friday. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London