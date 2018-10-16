

CTV Saskatoon





Judge Natasha Crooks on Tuesday denied Noel Harder’s bail application.

She found he posed a substantial risk of reoffending that would threaten public safety, and that his detention was required to preserve confidence in the administration of justice, according to Crown Prosecutor Evan Thompson.

Harder, 39, is facing 26 weapon-related charges after police received a call on Sept. 25 about a man in the driver’s seat of a Range Rover with a handgun on Powe Street and Rayner Avenue.

His lawyer argued at a bail hearing last week that Harder thought he was legally allowed to have a gun he’s banned from possessing and needed it for protection from imminent danger.

Harder entered the Witness Protection Program and was living in Eastern Canada with the fear of being kidnapped and murdered, his lawyer said. He said Harder’s identity was discovered while living there and his door was kicked in and his wife assaulted.

The family was kicked out of the witness protection program last year.

Harder is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.