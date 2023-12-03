SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Prince Albert police seek tips about fatal weekend crash

    Police in Prince Albert are asking anyone who witnessed a fatal collision on Saturday to come forward with information.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and 28th Street East around 9 p.m. with reports of a two-vehicle collision, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

    A 30-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

    Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the investigation, but they haven’t yet said if that person will be charged.

    Officers from the major crimes and forensic sections are still investigating the incident alongside RCMP collision analysts.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police with information.

