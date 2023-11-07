SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Prince Albert police seek information about woman's killing

    Nicole Laurin is shown in undated obituary image. (Arbor Memorial) Nicole Laurin is shown in undated obituary image. (Arbor Memorial)

    Prince Albert police are seeking information from the public about an incident that left one woman dead and another seriously injured.

    On Oct. 6 police responded to a weapons call in the 300 block of 13th Street East.

    Officers arrived to find Nicole Laurin, 37, seriously injured, according to a police news release. She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

    A second 31-year-old woman was driven to hospital by an acquaintance, police said. She had serious injuries from the same incident, according to police.

    Police say no arrests have been made in the incident which remains under investigation.

