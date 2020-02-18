SASKATOON -- Three people are facing drug and weapons charges following a drug bust Feb. 13 in Prince Albert.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of 15th Street East just before 7:30 p.m. and then executed search warrants at two homes in the city, in the 1000 Block of 13th Street West and the 300 Block of Pine Drive.

Police located methamphetamine, a loaded, sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, three digital scales and ammunition, according to a news release.

A 36-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are charged jointly with drug and firearms-related charges while a 36-year-old man is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.