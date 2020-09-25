SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help determining the events that led up to an attempted homicide.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 400 block of 12th Street East for a report of an injured male.

Patrol members found a 19-year-old man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon via STARS Air Ambulance for further care and treatment.

Police ask residents in the following areas to review their video surveillance systems for suspicious activity between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.:

300 - 500 blocks of 11th Street East

300 - 500 blocks of 12th Street East

300 - 500 blocks of 13th Street East

Anyone with video surveillance or information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.