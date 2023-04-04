Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest

Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.

Officers used a Taser, baton, and pepper spray during the arrest which occurred early Saturday morning, according to a Ministry of Justice news release.

Around 2:33 a.m., officers stopped a black Dodge Avenger in the 1100 block of 13th Street West that was reported stolen earlier that evening, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, three people were in the vehicle, including the registered owner. During the traffic stop, police attempted to arrest a 40-year-old man and an altercation occurred.

The vehicle was put into motion and collided with a police vehicle. Police then used several "intermediate weapons" on the man, the ministry said.

Once the man was in police custody, he appeared to be in medical distress and EMS transported him to hospital.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Reponse Team (SIRT) was brought in to investigate the incident.

This will be the new provincial police oversight agency's second investigation. The other, currently in progress, also involves a police incident in Prince Albert.

During the SIRT investigation, a loaded handgun was recovered from the scene and taken for evidence, according to the justice ministry.

The ministry said SIRT will examine the conduct of police during the incident and circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest and the cause of his injury.

In a news release, PAPS said it is "fully cooperating with SIRT."

“The Prince Albert Police Service believes in processes that seek the facts and it is important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable,” PAPS said.

The ministry said SIRT will release no further information at this time, and a final report will be issued to the public within 90 days after the investigation is complete.