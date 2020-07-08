SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged a Prince Albert man with one count of child pornography.

On Tuesday morning, members of the ICE Unit conducted a search warrant at a home in the city, according to a news release.

Police say they seized several electronic devices and found child pornography.

The investigation, which began in March, involved the possession of child pornography from an online storage software program based out of the United States, the release said.

Nicki Daniels, 32, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Aug. 11.