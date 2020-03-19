PRINCE ALBERT -- Ted Matheson’s Men’s Wear has weathered some tough times since it opened in 1929.

“Grandpa opened up the year before the Dirty Thirties which was difficult to say the least,” owner Fred Matheson said.

“We've seen World War Two, high interest rates. There have been a lot of things happening. And this is as big as all of those other things.”

Matheson is adjusting his services to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're trying to survive but we're also offering customers, possibly things that they need right away.”

Matheson has added extra cleaning and the store is open for personal shopping appointments. The store now offers shipping and will deliver items to local homes.

The Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce’s website has a list of businesses that are temporarily closed or operating under new measures dues to COVID-19.

Chamber CEO Elise Hildebrant said some businesses in the region are already financially strained and COVID-19 will add to that.

"Definitely financially it's going to be a struggle for many of them. So whatever we can do to help the businesses is going to be appreciated by everybody in our community."

Businesses can try small things to keep within public health guidelines, such as ensuring everyone who is required to sign for something gets a new pen and that the customer leaves with that pen, she said.

Lake Country Co-op stores remain open and have increased sanitation measures. Grocery stores are open to seniors and those with compromised immune systems during the first hour of operation, while food stores and gas stations have closed all self-serve food and beverage stations.

"We've pre-packaged a lot of our food. Shut down our salad bars, shut down some of our deli program, also our sampling and demo programs," executive director of growth and development Geoff German said.

German said their staff has pulled together to work overtime and keep the shelves stocked. So far they haven’t felt the impact of the school closures on staffing resources.