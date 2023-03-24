Prince Albert crash that left pedestrian dead was accidental, police say

A fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian last fall was accidental, according to Prince Albert police.

The crash just before 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 28th Street East claimed the life of Stewart Fleury, 67, a police news release said.

After "extensive investigation", police found the crash was non-criminal and accidental. The Crown also reviewed the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police said Fleury's family consented to the release of his name.