Kevin Friesen has heard the stories of Marieval Indian Residential School survivors – some his own siblings.

The Sixties Scoop survivor is a member of Cowessess First Nation, where a recent ground radar search revealed 751 unmarked graves at the former residential school site.

Friesen has lived in Prince Albert since he moved to the city with his adopted family when he was five years old. When the number of unmarked graves was revealed on Thursday, his heart ached for his home community.

“Right now, there’s a lot of hurt coming out. There’s a lot of anger. There’s a lot of emotions from the survivors and from the families,” said Friesen.

Friesen works in sales at Mann Northway GM, which donated 800 solar lights for a vigil taking place this weekend. A light will be placed at each flag, marking the spot where remains were found.

Friesen thanked Mann Northway GM for helping him, and other Indigenous people affected by the findings, work towards healing.

“Being a descendent of the residential schools, I can phone the help line. I’ve got family to lean on. I’ve got the team here to lean on. It’s amazing having this support,” he said.

“It’s the support that everybody needs, and that’s what’s being shown here.”

'THE LEAST WE CAN DO'

Mark Ripley, dealer principal at Mann Northway GM, said he wanted to do something to help people cope, especially seeing how it impacted Friesen.

“It’s the least we can do,” said Ripley.

“It’s just out way of showing Kevin our support and our staff is behind him and we’re here for whatever he needs.”

Jonathan Lerat is organizing the vigil, set to start on Saturday. He said it will also include a four-day sacred fire with a tipi, pipe ceremonies, speakers and sharing circles.

Although it’s difficult, Lerat said locating the unmarked graves is a step forward.

“It’s a painful heartwarming. It’s a happy day for me when we finally know about the unmarked graves and the loves ones that are buried there,” he said.

Lerat said he posed the idea of solar lights to Friesen while he was in a meeting. Before the meeting was even over, he said, Friesen told him that Mann Northway GM was donating the lights and he was already arranging pickup from Canadian Tire.

Friesen is delivering the lights and attending the vigil.

“They moved quick on that. They wanted to help out in any way they could,” said Lerat.

Both Lerat and Friesen said they knew children were buried at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School. They said there will be more, as the 751 unmarked graves were found in phase one of the search.

“The more the story gets out there, the more people learn what actually happened at these schools. Then, we know how to reconcile the wrongs that have been done,” said Friesen.

“We are being heard.”

If you are a residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.