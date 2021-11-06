Premier Moe receives over 80% support in leadership review at Sask. Party convention

SASKATOON -

Premier Scott Moe received over 80 per cent support from a Saskatchewan Party member’s vote during its convention at TCU Place in Saskatoon on Saturday.

The exact number of the review isn't shared unless it's less than 80 per cent. Two years ago at the last convention, Moe also received a review of over 80 per cent and it's his second review since becoming premier in 2018.

During Moe's opening speech, he addressed two struggles the province is currently facing – the drought farms experienced earlier this year and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're managing to get through this very difficult time, primarily because of the dedication and effective work of our healthcare workers, these folks have inspired us," Moe said to the crowd at the convention.

Throughout the day, Moe continuously made comparisons with the NDP party, saying if they were in power, the province would see "sweeping lockdowns."

Moe's approval rate is something NDP leader Ryan Meili said shows a bigger issue.

"That tells you the problem isn't just Scott Moe, it's the Sask. party," Meili told CTV News.

Meili says there are hundreds of families in the province who are mourning the loss of loved ones who wish Moe had taken a different path.

"He had all the information available, he had a chance to avoid this fourth wave and instead he took us head long into the worst possible outcome," Meili said.

During Moe's speech he also focused on the economy. He took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for imposing a hard cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector during the COP 26 summit, adding he didn't receive an invitation.

"We weren't aware that the federal government was going to make a decision like that, we don’t know what kind of impact will be on the Saskatchewan energy industry which I've said is one of the most sustainable energy industries in the world,” the premier said.

University of Saskatchewan policy professor Ken Coates says the convention, regardless of the party, is an opportunity to hear about the province's future plans.

"People are really looking for a sign that the world is coming back around to where it was before, and in Saskatchewan that means a fight with the government of Canada, it means looking at the oil and gas industry, the natural resource sector generally,” Coates said.

Coates says generally politicians shouldn't focus on approval ratings but rather on how to guide its citizens in the future.