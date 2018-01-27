

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall stood in front of the Saskatchewan Party one final time as its leader at the party’s leadership convention in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Wall praised his party for staying strong in the polls despite last year’s difficult budget. He credited that success to the Saskatchewan Party’s plan to pull the province out of a deficit.

The current premier also defended Saskatchewan’s carbon plan, encouraging the party to continue to stand up against the federal government’s carbon tax.

Wall praised the party for helping create a change of attitude in Saskatchewan. He said former governments didn’t always have a positive outlook for the province, lowering expectations for the people of Saskatchewan.

“This is the new Saskatchewan,” he said. “Hope wins here.”

Wall ended his speech encouraging the party to unite behind its new leader.