Premier Brad Wall addresses Saskatchewan Party leadership convention
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 4:33PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2018 5:36PM CST
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall stood in front of the Saskatchewan Party one final time as its leader at the party’s leadership convention in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Wall praised his party for staying strong in the polls despite last year’s difficult budget. He credited that success to the Saskatchewan Party’s plan to pull the province out of a deficit.
The current premier also defended Saskatchewan’s carbon plan, encouraging the party to continue to stand up against the federal government’s carbon tax.
Wall praised the party for helping create a change of attitude in Saskatchewan. He said former governments didn’t always have a positive outlook for the province, lowering expectations for the people of Saskatchewan.
“This is the new Saskatchewan,” he said. “Hope wins here.”
Wall ended his speech encouraging the party to unite behind its new leader.
More Stories
- LIVE: Sask. Party leadership convention
- Premier Brad Wall addresses Saskatchewan Party leadership convention 1
- Saskatchewan Party to pick new premier at leadership convention 1
- Man guilty of manslaughter following death of former CFL and NFL player
- Bombing in Kabul kills 95 people, wounds 158 2
- New optimism emerging at NAFTA talks in Montreal 1
- 'It basically ruined my life': Former Senate staffer on raising harassment allegations 1
- B.C. teenager dies hours after he was released from hospital 2