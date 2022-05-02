Prairieland Park overflows with 10,000 Saskatoon Muslims celebrating Eid Al-Fitr

Members of Saskatoon Muslim community mark Eid Al-Fitr at Prairieland Park on May 2, 2022. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV News) Members of Saskatoon Muslim community mark Eid Al-Fitr at Prairieland Park on May 2, 2022. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.

Andrii Fedorov hugs his son Makar as they reunited at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BREAKING

BREAKING | Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. high court will overturn Roe v. Wade: Politico report

A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London