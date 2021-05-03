SASKATOON -- A positive COVID-19 case at a Saskatoon high school is being investigated as a variant of concern.

Late Sunday evening, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of the case identified at St. Joseph’s High School.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. SHA is recommending that all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” GSCS said in a news release.

The affected cohorts will switch to online learning.

On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation renewed its call for Saskatoon schools to switch to online learning due to the number of variant cases in the city.