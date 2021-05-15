Advertisement
Police traffic unit catch driver 'take a puff' while in vehicle
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 5:54PM CST
Police tweeted out the officer could smell cannabis smoke coming out of the van. (Saskatoon Police Service/Twitter)
SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) traffic unit officer caught a driver smoking cannabis while in the vehicle Saturday afternoon.
SPS tweeted out the officer could smell cannabis smoke coming out of the van.
Police say the driver had a suspended license and failed the drug test.
The driver was given a fine of $440 for consuming cannabis in a vehicle, summons for court and a 30-day impound.