Police request public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl

The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing teenage girl.

Simratia Hamre-Wyka, 14, was last seen in the 400 block of 29th Street West around midnight on September 15th. Police and family members are concerned she may be in a vulnerable state.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with sparkly Elton John print, with another sweater tied around her shoulders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.