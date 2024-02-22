SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Police presence on Muskoday First Nation results in 2 arrests

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Saskatchewan RCMP say two people have been arrested in a rural area off Highway 3 near Muskoday First Nation.

    Highway 3 west was closed on Thursday evening in connection with an ongoing investigation. In an update just after midnight Friday, RCMP said a police presence in the area will continue as a follow-up investigation continues.

    "There is no increased risk to public safety identified," police said in a news release. "If this changes, we will notify the public immediately."

    Police say further updates will be provided when possible.

    The Muskoday First Nation is located southeast of Prince Albert.

