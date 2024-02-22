Police presence on Muskoday First Nation results in 2 arrests

Saskatchewan RCMP say two people have been arrested in a rural area off Highway 3 near Muskoday First Nation.

Highway 3 west was closed on Thursday evening in connection with an ongoing investigation. In an update just after midnight Friday, RCMP said a police presence in the area will continue as a follow-up investigation continues.

"There is no increased risk to public safety identified," police said in a news release. "If this changes, we will notify the public immediately."

Police say further updates will be provided when possible.

The Muskoday First Nation is located southeast of Prince Albert.