A 32-year-old man was declared dead after he was found injured in the 200 blk. of Ave. K South on Saturday night, according to a police release.

Officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m., and when they arrived on scene they discovered the injured man. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are describing this incident as suspicious.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Service, Major Crimes Section and Forensic Identification Section are working with the Coroners Service to actively investigate this death.

Police said that an update on this incident will be available later in the day on Sunday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.