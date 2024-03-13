Police investigating death of 38-year-old Sask. man in care home

Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man in a care home after an autopsy uncovered injuries.

Officers were called to the home just before 10 a.m. on Sunday to assist Parkland Ambulance, who responded to a report that a man was found not breathing, according to a Prince Albert police news release.

The 38-year-old care home resident was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the life-saving efforts of paramedics.

Neither the responding officers nor the coroner found anything suspicious in their initial investigation, police say.

But on Tuesday, injuries were discovered during an autopsy of the body.

Prince Albert police are now investigating the circumstances of the death alongside the coroner's office.

They say updates will be provided as they become available.