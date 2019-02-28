Police investigating after fatal collision involving train and pedestrian
Saskatoon police respond to a train-pedestrian crash at 20th Street and Avenue I. (Matt Young/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:31PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:30PM CST
Police are investigating a fatality following a collision involving a train and a pedestrian.
It happened at around 5:21 p.m at 20th Street and Avenue I.
Saskatoon Police say the train stopped along 20th Street as crews arrived to investigate. 20th Street was closed to traffic on the east and west side of the tracks.
Police have not said how the colission happened but they are continuing to investigate. The name of the victim has not been released.
By 8:15 Thursday night, the train had been moved and traffic restrictions were lifted.