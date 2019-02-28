

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating a fatality following a collision involving a train and a pedestrian.

It happened at around 5:21 p.m at 20th Street and Avenue I.

Saskatoon Police say the train stopped along 20th Street as crews arrived to investigate. 20th Street was closed to traffic on the east and west side of the tracks.

Police have not said how the colission happened but they are continuing to investigate. The name of the victim has not been released.

By 8:15 Thursday night, the train had been moved and traffic restrictions were lifted.