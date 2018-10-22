

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon police sex crime unit is investigating a sexual assault that happened early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. a woman reported she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man outside a business in the 1700 block of Eighth Street East, according to a news release.

The woman was injured in the assault and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The suspect is described as about 20 years of age, five-foot-nine, with a muscular build. He was wearing baggy, low slung pants, red jacket or hoodie with a red hood, a dark-coloured snap back hat with a flat brim and black high top shoes with white soles.

The man has a snake tattoo on the left side of his neck.