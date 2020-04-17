SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters are trying to recover a dead person found in the South Saskatchewan River.

The fire department responded to the area of Spadina Crescent East near 25th Street East for reports of a possible person in the water around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

They confirmed a male body near the shore's edge.

Two water rescue units have been deployed to recover the body.

The public is asked to avoid the area.