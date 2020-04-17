Police, firefighters respond to body found in Saskatoon river
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 2:28PM CST Last Updated Friday, April 17, 2020 2:33PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters are trying to recover a dead person found in the South Saskatchewan River.
The fire department responded to the area of Spadina Crescent East near 25th Street East for reports of a possible person in the water around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
They confirmed a male body near the shore's edge.
Two water rescue units have been deployed to recover the body.
The public is asked to avoid the area.