Daxa and her human police partner, Cst. Kelsey Bighetty, have had a busy five years.

The Prince Albert Police Services K9 team was deployed more than 500 times, catching more than 200 suspects and helping solve many crimes.

They received the St. John’s Life Saving award for assisting RCMP in finding a nearly frozen man in frigid temperatures, and the RCMP Commendation award for going above and beyond on the call of duty. Daxa was also voted Public Favourite Police Officer in the 2018 Best of the Best awards.

“For Daxa there’s many, many crimes and many incidents that stand out for me,” Bighetty said. “But most importantly are ones that have potentially saved a life.”

The police force and the community celebrated Daxa’s retirement on Thursday. She will continue to live with Bighetty and his family.

“She’s done amazing work,” Bighetty told CTV News. “With this retirement, I’m happy she gets to be a regular dog now and just enjoy life.”