SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public on how it will handle calls, after mandatory self-isolation following international travel was made law in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Saskatoon Police tweeted a message saying the communications centre has begun to receive calls requesting Police response for people not self-isolating.

The public is being advised that police will take the callers information and forward it to health officials once they have a reporting system in place.

The SPS says it’s going to continue to work with Saskatchewan Public Health and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Authority with regards to this new legislation.