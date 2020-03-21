Police begin receiving calls about people not self-isolating
The Saskatoon Police Service tweeted a message advising people about how calls about self-isolation would be handled. (Courtesy: Twitter/SaskatoonPolice)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is advising the public on how it will handle calls, after mandatory self-isolation following international travel was made law in Saskatchewan on Friday.
Saskatoon Police tweeted a message saying the communications centre has begun to receive calls requesting Police response for people not self-isolating.
The public is being advised that police will take the callers information and forward it to health officials once they have a reporting system in place.
The SPS says it’s going to continue to work with Saskatchewan Public Health and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Authority with regards to this new legislation.