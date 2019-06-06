Pine Grove inmate dies suddenly, investigation underway, justice ministry says
Pine Grove Correctional Centre
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 12:03PM CST
An inmate died suddenly at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert on Tuesday, the justice ministry says.
The woman, a sentenced offender, died shortly after being transported from court in Saskatoon, spokesperson Drew Wilby said in an email.
It is too early to determine a cause of death however foul play is not suspected, he said.
The death is under investigation.