Pilot project aims to reduce ambulance wait times in Regina, Saskatoon

A new pilot project is set to be launched in Saskatchewan and aims to improve patient flow and reduce ambulance offload delays in emergency departments in Regina and Saskatoon.

The project, set to begin in June, will introduce a new triage software system supported by a registered nurse. The nurse will evaluate calls and if it is not an emergency, patients will be directed to an alternative health care option.

"This new support system will streamline services for our EMS providers and help ensure that patients are seeing the right health care provider in the right location at the right time," Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

The provincial government says a significant number of 911 calls result in patients being transported to an emergency department which is not always the most appropriate facility.

The new system will divert non-emergency 911 calls to alternative points of care, ensuring ambulances are available for true emergencies.

The pilot program will see a dedicated registered nurse stationed 12 hours a day within the Regina and Saskatoon Medical Communication and Coordination Centres (MCCCs).