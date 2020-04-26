SASKATOON -- An ice jam on the North Saskatchewan River has caused flooding at Petrofka Orchards, 40 minutes north of Saskatoon.

After pumping water for two days, orchard owner Diana Fedosoff said she woke up early Sunday morning to move the pump when she saw much of her orchard under as much as seven feet of water.

“We’re probably about a mile off the river and it had already come all the way down and into our orchard,” Fedosoff said. “I’ve never seen the water flow so crazy and so fast.”

She said she's been working alongside some of her staff to try and pump out water quickly as they have a short window to save a lot of the orchard's trees.

“If the ground is thawed out like it is right now and the trees are underwater for 24 hours the damage starts to set in and you’re done,” Fedosoff said.

She added that is some spots the water is so deep she was able to kayak where the walking trails would have been.

The orchard’s store is still aiming for a May opening, selling what produce they will have after the flooding is brought under control, Fedosoff said.