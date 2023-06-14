Personal health information stolen in Prince Albert: Sask. Health Authority

Several lab samples with personal health information have gone missing in Prince Albert, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said.

The samples were in a courier vehicle that was stolen on June 7, an SHA news release said.

“Although police located the vehicle, the majority of the packages containing the lab samples have yet to be recovered.”

SHA said they would directly contact patients that were impacted by the theft. They said it was being treated as a privacy breach because of the personal health information on the samples.

“Should anyone come across packages labelled for delivery to a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) laboratory do not open the packages, or if the packages have been opened, do not touch the specimens,” the news release said. “Please call HealthLine 8-1-1 so that appropriate arrangements can be made to recover the specimens.”

SHA said a full review into the incident was underway, including how to prevent similar situations in the future.