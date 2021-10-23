Person rescued from river by Saskatoon Fire Department
A person being helped out of a river Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -
The Saskatoon Fire Department helped a female out of the river Saturday morning.
Crews were called just after 8 a.m. A surface water technician with the department assisted the woman, who wasn’t in distress, according to a new release.
She was later helped by an ambulance and police.
The release does not state how the woman entered the water or if she suffered any injuries.