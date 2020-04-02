SASKATOON -- On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the suspension of parking fees at all its facilities in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To help support our staff and physicians who remain focused on delivering care and services and to help ease the burden for our patients, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending parking fees for all patients, employees, and physicians," the SHA said on its website.

Effective immediately, parking fees will be waived at all SHA facilities including Royal University Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, City Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital.

Visitors a​​re still not permitted in any SHA operated hospitals, clinics, community and continuing care facilities, except for compassionate reasons.