Paige and Connor Rolland
Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:40PM CST
Melfort & Unit Comprehensive Collegiate
"Here are pics of my twins, Paige and Connor Rolland who will be graduating from Melfort & Unit Comprehensive Collegiate at the end of the month! Way to go. So proud of u both! Love mom, dad and Kenzie"
