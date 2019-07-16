

CTV Saskatoon





People living in a trailer court north of Prince Albert may not be forced to move before Aug. 1.

Residents of North Bay Trailer Court were facing eviction after the RM Buckland denied a request to build a new sewage lagoon.

Now, some residents who attended a hearing of the Office of Residential Tenancies in Prince Albert on Friday tell CTV News the owner of the trailer park forfeited the eviction notices - and say they were told the property has been sold to a new owner.

They say they were not told who the new owner is or what the plans are for the property. They say the new owner is expected to take over on July 26.