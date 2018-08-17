

CTV Saskatoon





Humboldt Broncos head coach Nathan Oystrick on Friday announced the hiring of a new assistant coach and an athletic therapist/equipment manager.

Scott Barney and Tyrol “Skip” Deeg will begin work prior to the Broncos’ training camp which is set to start August 24.

“I have ensured that our new hires are well aware of the big shoes they are filling in these two important positions,” Oystrick said in a news release.

“They both have a great deal of respect and admiration for their predecessors and will be working to build upon their legacies.”

Barney, the coach, is a 39-year-old former professional player from Ennismore, Ontario. He played in 10 different countries at various levels including 27 games in the NHL with the LA Kings and the Atlanta Thrashers.

"I feel very honored and privileged to have been given the opportunity to help lead the Humboldt Broncos organization. I am looking forward to becoming a part of the community of Humboldt and towards a successful season,” Barney said in the release.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the knowledge I have learned from various coaches all over the world and sharing it with the players and people in Humboldt. I am excited to get the season going and to bring a positive and hardworking mentality daily to the arena and community."

Deeg, the therapist, is a 37 year-old from Wynyard, Saskatchewan. He comes to the Broncos from the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL.

He has been an athletic therapist for 13 years and has worked in the BCHL, MJHL and SJHL. He began his career with the Nipawin Hawks.

“I grew up in the area and I am excited to come home and help rebuild the Broncos organization,” Deeg said in the release.

“I feel blessed to be in Humboldt at this point in my career and to be apart of something that goes beyond hockey."

Former assistant coach Mark Cross and therapist Dayna Brons both died in the April 6 Broncos bus crash.

Rhett Blackmur has also agreed to join the Broncos as a volunteer assistant coach. Originally from Saskatoon, Blackmur is a former Bronco and is the service manager at Discovery Ford in Humboldt.

He has been helping local midget teams and in the release said he’s excited to get started in his new role.