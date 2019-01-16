Seniors at a Saskatoon care home have got a pop of colour in their rooms thanks to a mass painting donation.

The owner of Paint Nite Saskatoon gave away about 300 painting templates to LutherCare.

“I think a care home is the perfect place to bring some of that colour, brightness and cheer to a room,” said Kassidy Marschal, owner of Paint Nite Saskatoon.

Paint Nite is a company that organizes art classes inside bars. Friends get together and follow a template of a painting and take their masterpieces home.

“We do a demo in advance that we take to the event, and then a live demo to instruct all of our patrons – so there’s a lot of spares,” Marschal told CTV News.

Many LutherCare residents were surprised the art was free.

“I have volunteered to pay for the painting or at least do something to show my appreciation,” said Sheila Lindeburgh, who has lived at LutherCare for a year.

“I’m still overwhelmed at the fact that we received them, and that it’s our choice.”

Marschal said she plans to host another gallery giveaway in the fall.