'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons

A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.

Dr. Terence Davids was charged with unprofessional conduct in relation to an incident around Dec. 14, 2023 at the Bridge City Mediclinic on 8th Street.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan says Davids was meeting with a patient for a preoperative assessment to terminate her pregnancy when he allegedly pleaded with her to reconsider, saying “I think you should reconsider” and “you will regret this and you can’t take it back.”

“I hope you have loved ones in heaven who will take care of your baby in heaven,” Davids allegedly said.

According to the charge document, Davids asked the patient if she believed in “our lord and saviour,” and when she responded no, he said, “well, you must believe in something.”

The College of Physicians has a conscientious objection policy that allows doctors to decline to provide health services to patients if it violates their freedom of conscience, but they are required to make other arrangements for their patient.

The college’s 2015 conscientious objection policy specifically states that “physicians must not promote their own moral or religious beliefs when interacting with a patient.”

Davids earned his medical degree in 2002 from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa, and passed his Saskatchewan practice assessment in 2012. He has worked as a regular physician in the province since 2016.

Davids’ disclipinary hearing date is still pending.

According to College of Physicians legal counsel Bryan Salte, the process could go one of three ways.

Davids could admit the charge and face a penalty hearing, deny the charge and argue his case before a disciplinary committee, or the doctor could come to an agreement with the college on a form of alternative dispute resolution to address the concerns about his conduct.