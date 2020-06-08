Advertisement
Otayah Morin
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 3:48PM CST Last Updated Monday, June 8, 2020 3:49PM CST
Carlton Comprehensive High School
"Today is a day to celebrate all the times you felt like giving up and never did. Your strength and determination will pave the way to all your dreams come true. We are so proud of you."
CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.