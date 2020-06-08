Carlton Comprehensive High School

"Today is a day to celebrate all the times you felt like giving up and never did. Your strength and determination will pave the way to all your dreams come true. We are so proud of you."

See more Class of 2020 grads

CTV Saskatoon wants to help you mark this milestone in your student's life. Send a pic of your grad to cfqcnews@ctv.ca and their name, school and a short greeting with "Grad 2020" as the subject. We'll show some of the photos on-air and share your grad's accomplishment here on our website.