SASKATOON -- The province says it's only exploring the possibility of bringing in Saskatoon Fire Department firefighters and primary care paramedics to provide limited medical services at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

On Thursday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon sent a release to media which said the plan was already in motion. However, the Saskatchewan government sent out a release of its own later in the day saying the corrections ministry only had "preliminary discussions" about the plan.

"We understand that the City of Saskatoon recently issued a news release with some inaccurate information in it regarding members of the Saskatoon Fire Department providing support at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre," the province said.

"The ministry has undertaken these discussions proactively to ensure continuous healthcare support is available at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, specifically as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The province also disputed the city's assertion that emergency workers were being called in to help due to the fact a number of nurses were self-isolating.

"There are currently no nurses self-isolating at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre. There are currently no firefighters or paramedics from the City of Saskatoon providing healthcare support at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre."