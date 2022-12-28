Ongoing snowfall triggers city-wide snow clearing in Saskatoon

Back-to-back snowfalls in Saskatoon have triggered a city-wide snow clearing effort, according to the city's director of roadways.

Once the major roadways have been cleared again, crews will begin removing snow from residential streets not usually graded by the city.

"Public safety is our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to get everyone moving around normally again, including those who live along streets that aren't typically graded," said director of roadways Goran Saric in a news release.

Services like waste collection that have been affected will resume as soon as possible, the city said.

A residential street grading schedule is being developed, says Saric. It will be posted on the city's website later this week.

Saskatoon's Roadways Emergency Response Plan is triggered when snowfall is greater than 25 centimetres, there's a combination of snow, freezing rain and wind, and light vehicles can no longer travel on city streets.

Saric said dealing with the accumulation of snow now will help avoid compounded mobility issues later this winter and drainage issues in the spring.

Saskatoon received 21 centimetres of snow over Christmas, with 10 more arriving Tuesday afternoon and overnight, and another 10 to 15 centimetres expected on Wednesday.

“A low pressure system formed over southern Alberta and after it formed it tracked eastward into Saskatchewan spreading an area of snow to the north of it,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Sarah Hoffman told CTV News.

“Since Saskatoon and northern green belt areas are in the area to the north of the low pressure system, they're seeing some accumulating snow.”

She said snow would likely persist into Wednesday evening.

“We're still expecting to see some snow, so we're expecting that snowfall totals will fall right around that 10 to 15 centimeter mark.”

The city said it called contractors in to help clear snow on Christmas day, and they continue to assist crews with the clean up.

On Wednesday morning there were 28 graders, eight snowplows, 12 sanders and three sidewalk plows working around the city.

Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday. (Dan Shingoose / CTV News)

Drivers are asked to watch for the blue and amber flashing lights on snow equipment. Vehicles are required to stay 15 metres behind city equipment.

The city also reminds residents that business sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours and residential sidewalks within 48 hours.

WINTER HIGHWAY CONDITIONS

Saskatchewan RCMP have warned drivers of poor road conditions around the province.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, there were 59 report of vehicle crashes and 37 reports of weather related incidents like traffic hazards or vehicles in the ditch, according to an RCMP news release.

These reports include a semi and trailer near Kindersley that jack-knifed, causing Highway 7 to close.

RCMP also said they responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Beverly that sent three people to hospital.

“Investigation by Swift Current Rural RCMP determined a tow truck operator was hooking up a stuck semi at the side of the road. A second semi collided with the tow truck/stuck semi,” the RCMP news release said.

The passenger of the semi had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the tow truck driver had non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the semi was taken in as a precaution, according to RCMP.

Swift Current Rural RCMP are still investigating the crash.

Hoffman said things would start to improve soon.

“I would say the worst of the snow has already fallen. What we're dealing with is a little bit of those lingering flurries, but it still will impact visibility. It will still impact area roads and highways, so still treat it with the right amount of respect and diligence that you would need.”

Winter conditions are reported for most highways around the city, according to Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

-With files from Miriam Valdes-Carletti