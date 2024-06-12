SASKATOON
    • One killed, three seriously injured after truck collides with SUV in Saskatoon

    One woman is dead, three are in hospital and 23-year-old man is facing a dangerous driving charge following a crash between a truck and an SUV on Tuesday.

    Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at Quebec Avenue near 39th Street East where a truck collided with an SUV, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    According to police, the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the SUV, sending four occupants of the SUV to hospital.

    A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger of the SUV later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

    Police arrested the driver of the truck, 23-year-old Wylie Gunnar Vermette. He faces charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing death.

    Vermette is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday morning for a bail hearing.

    Police don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

    Police said the major crimes unit and the collision analyst unit are investigating the incident.

    -With files from Stacey Hein

      

