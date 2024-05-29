One hospitalized after firefighters pull truck from Shell River Sask.

Firefighters pulled a truck from the Shell River in the northwest of Prince Albert after a driver went off the road and into the water on Tuesday.

A crew from Buckland Fire and Rescue was called to the Shell River Bridge on Highway 3 West just after 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the rural fire department.

RCMP and paramedics were already on scene when they arrived.

Buckland firefighters assessed the scene and found a street light was tipped over, a guardrail was damaged, the Shell River Bridge sign was broken and a truck had landed in the river, submerged nearly up to the windows.

Parkland Ambulance took one patient to hospital with unknown injuries, and Buckland Fire said they called Prince Albert Fire Department's water rescue team for help retrieving the truck.

Eight firefighters arrived on the scene with an engine and a utility vehicle, according to the post.

The water rescue team entered the river to hook up the vehicle, which was pulled out of the river by a towing company.