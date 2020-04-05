SASKATOON -- Child counsellor Brett Williams is entertaining dozens of kids in Warman and Martensville from a safe distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He sent me a text message of a ridiculous outfit he had made." Williams friend Wynona Cenaiko said. "Next thing I know he sent me a Kijiji ad, saying that he is going to go to people’s houses and just offer some silliness on their front lawn."

Williams posted an add to Kijiji offering his unique entertainment services for free, simply asking that people pay it forward in some way to someone else. His performances include flips, handstands and turtle impressions.

Williams says his day-job certainly has an impact on his wiliness to help out. He came up with the idea after "talking to clients and friends and family that have kids, and knowing how hard it is to keep them entertained"

With more than 30 houses to visit and the list growing as more people come across the ad, Williams has been busy.

Cenaiko says the idea wasn’t out of the ordinary for someone as charismatic as Williams, and she says she isn’t at all surprised at how selfless an act it is, especially during such a trying time.