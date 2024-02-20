A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.

Greg Fertuck is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sheree Fertuck.

The 51-year-old woman went missing in 2015 near Kenaston, Sask. Her body has never been found.

Fertuck is representing himself in the trial. His original lawyers withdrew from the case, after Fertuck went behind their backs and made complaints about them to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

In an unexpected twist, Fertuck called one of his former lawyers Morris Bodnar as a witness. Some members of the gallery gasped as Bodnar entered the courtroom.

Fertuck's questioning was often met with objection from the Crown. He was reprimanded by the judge for making statements after questions and using editorialized language.

"We're not in a playground. We're not in a bar. This is a very serious matter. I think stick to the facts," Justice Richard Danyliuk told Fertuck.

While questioning his former lawyer, Fertuck mentioned a time in Vancouver where he told undercover officers he "killed a guy and threw him in a dumpster."

Fertuck said he lied about that killing and subsequently lied about killing Sheree.

"Obviously I lied because poor Sheree has never been found," Fertuck said.

The Crown's strongest evidence is a secret video recording of Fertuck admitting to shooting Sheree at a gravel pit, where she worked.

The hidden camera captured Fertuck acting out the alleged killing, using his cane to imitate the rifle.

Mid-way through Fertuck's trial the alleged murder weapon was found on a rural property outside of Saskatoon. The Ruger 10/22 rifle was entered as new evidence.

On Tuesday, Fertuck was expected to call a gun expert — but that didn't happen. Fertuck said the expert cost $20,000 and he doesn't have enough money.

Instead, Fertuck called Sheree's brother, Darren Sorotski, to the stand.

"When I was working for Sheree, did I ever show any animosity towards her on the farm or the job," Fertuck asked his brother-in-law.

"I don't know. I can't answer that," Sorotski replied.

Sorotski testified gravel-hauling equipment was vandalized prior to his sister's disappearance.

Fertuck told the court he does not plan to testify in his own trial and will need three days to prepare his closing arguments.

The judge allowed Fertuck to prepare his closing arguments from the Court of King's Bench, instead of jail.

Fertuck's trial began in September 2021.