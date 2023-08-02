Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman

A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.

The Saskatchewan government expects the Warman Primary Health Center will help fill staffing gaps in the region.

"This new centre will provide the community an additional option of primary care close to home, resulting in continuous and timely access to a range of healthcare services," health minister Paul Merriman said at the facility's opening on Wednesday.

Three full-time nurse practitioners and two clinical assistants will work at the centre.

Earlier this year, the province announced it is widening the scope of nurse pracitioners in a move towards a primary healthcare model that is less reliant on doctors.

Nurse practitioners can offer general health assessments, physical examinations and request diagnostic tests.

They can also diagnose and treat common acute illnesses and injuries, and refer patients to specialists and other healthcare providers.

"I think it's really exciting that we're being recognized for the broad spectrum of care we can provide," said Jenna-Lee Hostin, one of the nurse practitioners hired at the clinic.

"It's really great that nurse practitioners are being increasingly recognized, especially in urban areas, as primary care providers," she said.

The opening of the clinic is welcome news to Warman residents.

Last year, Legends Medical Clinic in Warman temporarily closed its walk-in clinic due to a doctor shortage and the verbal abuse staff were facing.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," Merriman said. "We needed to get some primary healthcare in here. We've had some challenges ... and they brought those concerns to the Legislative Assembly and we listened."

Merriman said it's been difficult to hire and move doctors to certain areas of the province, and although the nurse practitioner model may not work everywhere, the province aims to open more of the clinics.

"We can't flip a switch and just put somebody into a community," he said.

"We're looking at a bunch of different models to see exactly which one is going to be working in which community."

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said plans are underway to open a similar facility in Martensville to combat doctor shortages there as well.

"It's been a challenge," Warman city councillor Doug Ramage said of accessing healthcare in the area. "I think it's a big step. It's probably not the only step."

The clinic will open with a limited number of appointments starting Aug. 8. Appointment availability will increase through the month as staff get trained. The clinic will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.