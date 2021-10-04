SASKATOON -- Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC)has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.

"Smoke from forest fires north of Hudson Bay are resulting in elevated (Air Quality Health Index) values," the statement said.

"Easterly winds are pushing the smoke to areas of the Northern Grainbelt this afternoon and evening," the weather agency said in the statement issued at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The ECCC statement describes conditions as "quite localized" and expected to improve later in the week.

The weather agency recommends those who have breathing difficulties remain indoors if possible.